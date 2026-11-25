Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of students of the Government Girls Education Complex on Sagod Road staged a protest at the collectorate on Wednesday over alleged mismanagement and lack of basic facilities at their hostel. The students walked nearly five kilometres to reach the collectorate and staged a sit-in to highlight their grievances.

The students alleged that blankets had not been provided despite the onset of severe winter. They also complained about the quality and variety of food, claiming that special meals mentioned in the menu were repeatedly replaced with dal-baati. They also raised concerns over other basic facilities at the hostel.

Following the incident, Collector Ajay Katesariya directed officials of the Tribal Affairs Department to address the complaints. Assistant Commissioner Priyanka Rai and Principal Gantantra Mehta reached the collectorate and held discussions with the students.

Initially, the students refused to end their protest. However, Rai heard their grievances and assured them of prompt action. She also visited the hostel to inspect the arrangements and ensured that the issues were addressed.

Following the administration's intervention, the students expressed satisfaction and called off their protest before returning to the hostel.