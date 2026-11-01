Girls Protest At SVVU Hostel Over 26-Hour Power Outage, Poor Food, Water Shortage And Alleged Security Misconduct In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Female students staged a protest at Vidyottama Girls' Hostel of Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain (SVVU), on Saturday afternoon over poor facilities and alleged mismanagement, including a 26-hour power outage, water shortages, substandard food, inadequate cleanliness and security guards' behaviour.

A resident alleged that electricity remained unavailable for around 26 hours, disrupting water supply, coolers and other facilities. Low voltage and electrical faults allegedly damaged 12 chargers, two Wi-Fi routers and at least one mobile phone. Students claimed that complaints to the warden and vice-chancellor (VC) brought no timely solution.

Protesting students displayed undercooked and burnt chapatis, alleging that meals were frequently undercooked, burnt or dry. They said the problem was long-standing and students returning between classes had little choice but to eat hostel food.

Initially prohibited from ordering outside food, they subsequently obtained permission through a written application to order tiffin meals or food parcels.

Students also alleged inappropriate behaviour by security guards. Distressed by a guard's alleged conduct on Friday night, they reportedly called Dial-112, following which police reached the hostel. They demanded improved security arrangements and better conduct.

Students alleged that rubbish and leftover food remained scattered around the premises. Inadequate cleaning reportedly attracted snakes, scorpions and other venomous creatures.

A snake had allegedly been spotted on a sitting bench. A resident claimed that facilities had not improved satisfactorily despite her four-year stay.

Hostel warden and mathematics department associate professor Anjali Shrivastava said students were informed through their group about the outage.

The electricity department initially promised restoration around 3.30 pm, but supply remained disrupted. Personnel eventually carried out repairs following repeated complaints, though low-voltage problems subsequently emerged.

Shrivastava said a self-help group had managed the mess before she assumed charge in 2024. Acknowledging long-standing complaints about food quality, she said she personally permitted outside tiffin deliveries. Complaints about improper communication by mess staff had also been received.

Vice-chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj said the complaints had reached him and a team had been sent to the hostel. He assured that students' grievances would be heard and appropriate steps taken to resolve them.