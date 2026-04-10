Girlfriend's Kin Booked For Youth’s Suicide In Indore | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked after a youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming an acidic substance outside his girlfriend’s house in the Banganga police station area.

The deceased reportedly left a suicide note naming three people—Ishwar, Dinesh, and Gajanand—stating he was subjected to physical and mental harassment. The police have registered a case against the trio.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sohan, a resident of Chandan Nagar. He had been in a relationship with a woman for the past four years. The two reportedly met through Instagram and were living together after allegedly solemnising their marriage.

Family members alleged that the woman’s relatives harassed and assaulted Sohan, threatening to implicate him in false cases. They claimed he had been lured to the Raj Mohalla area earlier and assaulted. The woman had also reportedly asked him to end the relationship.

Distressed over the alleged harassment, Sohan went to the woman’s residence and consumed acid while sitting outside. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed during treatment. The police recovered a three-page suicide note addressed to his mother, in which he mentioned the harassment and stated he could no longer endure the situation.

Following his death, Sohan’s family created a ruckus and vandalised property outside the woman’s house. A video of the youth consuming the substance has also surfaced.