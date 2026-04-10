 Girlfriend's Kin Booked For Youth’s Suicide In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGirlfriend's Kin Booked For Youth’s Suicide In Indore

Girlfriend's Kin Booked For Youth’s Suicide In Indore

A youth identified as Sohan died after consuming an acidic substance outside his girlfriend’s house in Indore’s Banganga area, allegedly following harassment by her relatives. Police have booked three persons named in his suicide note for mental and physical harassment. The victim, in a four-year relationship, had accused them of threats and assault before taking the extreme step.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Girlfriend's Kin Booked For Youth’s Suicide In Indore | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked after a youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming an acidic substance outside his girlfriend’s house in the Banganga police station area.

The deceased reportedly left a suicide note naming three people—Ishwar, Dinesh, and Gajanand—stating he was subjected to physical and mental harassment. The police have registered a case against the trio.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sohan, a resident of Chandan Nagar. He had been in a relationship with a woman for the past four years. The two reportedly met through Instagram and were living together after allegedly solemnising their marriage.

Family members alleged that the woman’s relatives harassed and assaulted Sohan, threatening to implicate him in false cases. They claimed he had been lured to the Raj Mohalla area earlier and assaulted. The woman had also reportedly asked him to end the relationship.

Distressed over the alleged harassment, Sohan went to the woman’s residence and consumed acid while sitting outside. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed during treatment. The police recovered a three-page suicide note addressed to his mother, in which he mentioned the harassment and stated he could no longer endure the situation.

Read Also
Indore Youth Consumes Acid After Constant Harassment By Girlfriend’s Family, Dies; 3 Booked
article-image

Following his death, Sohan’s family created a ruckus and vandalised property outside the woman’s house. A video of the youth consuming the substance has also surfaced.

Follow us on