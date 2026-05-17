Giant Noor Jahan Mangoes In Aalirajpur Agricultural Produce Market From Monday | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As raw mango trading begins at the Aalirajpur Agricultural Produce Market from Monday, Kathiwada’s world-famous Noor Jahan mango has once again captured attention with its extraordinary size, rarity and soaring demand in India and abroad.

Known as the “King of Mangoes,” the Noor Jahan variety grows to astonishing sizes, with a single fruit weighing between two and two kilograms. Its rich aroma, sweetness and impressive appearance make it one of the most expensive mango varieties in the market, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per fruit.

Farmers in Kathiwada say the region’s unique climate and fertile soil produce the finest Noor Jahan mangoes. Due to limited fruit-bearing on each tree, the variety remains rare and highly valuable.

Farmer Bharatraj Singh Jadhav said that his late father, Ranvir Singh Jadhav, introduced the variety to the region nearly six decades ago after bringing a sapling from Gujarat. Through grafting techniques, the family preserved and expanded cultivation and today 11 new saplings continue the legacy.

The mango received national recognition in 1999 and 2010, bringing horticultural fame to the district. Demand for Noor Jahan mangoes continues to rise in Gulf countries, the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore and Malaysia, where it is regarded as a luxury fruit.

Support from the Horticulture department through improved farming methods and drip irrigation has also increased farmers’ incomes and strengthened the state’s identity in premium mango cultivation.