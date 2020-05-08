Get ready to take production transfer from China: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises entrepreneurs

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises urged entrepreneurs of the country to get ready to take production transfer from China. For MP, he said the State should work to increase the productivity of soya crops, so that that country’s dependency on soya oil import can be reduced and the units which had downed shutters here can be revived again.

Gadkari was addressing a webinar on Thursday organised by Indore Management Association under its New WebEx Webinar Live session series, Unfolding Secrets: THE IMA Way. The subject of the webinar was ‘MSME & Infrastructure Post Covid: Life of these two lifelines of the Indian Economy’

Gadkari started the session by saying, "Please take care of food and shelter of workers of your industry." He also appreciated the positivity of IMA and its attempt of discussing ways forward.

Talking about the state’s industry, he said MP and particularly Indore and the surrounding areas should work to increase productivity of soya crops so that import of soya oil can be reduced and soya solvent extraction plants can come back to life.

Key takeaways

-Government is with the industry and is working on plans taking all stakeholders along.

-This crisis should be taken as blessings in disguise.

-Try to substitute imports. Government planning to give incentives for import substitution.

-Government trying to refund all GST and other dues within 8 days.

-Government is planning to get foreign investments in infrastructure projects like road, airport and sea ports.

-Social distancing norms to be followed in all circumstances.