Gas Cylinder Shortage Sparks Consumer Distress In Piplia Mandi | Representative image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Consumers across the town are facing severe distress due to delays in domestic gas cylinder deliveries, with waiting periods extending up to 15 days despite booking.

The delay has created a kitchen crisis for several families and growing ire against the local gas agency's functioning.

Resident Murali Jajwani said that domestic cylinders are not being supplied on schedule despite bookings.

He said consumers are forced to make repeated visits to the agency without receiving cylinders, while those allegedly involved in black marketing obtain supplies immediately.

He further alleged that domestic gas cylinders are being openly used in several hotels and commercial establishments in the area, which receive regular supplies, while domestic consumers are left waiting.

Jajwani urged the concerned gas company and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to conduct an impartial inquiry and called for strict action against those found involved in black marketing or illegal commercial use.

Responding to the allegations, Suresh Jain, proprietor of the Indane Gas Agency, said there was no shortage of cylinders and that deliveries are made by the third day after booking.

He attributed occasional delays to technical issues in registering bookings and advised affected consumers to contact the agency for immediate resolution.