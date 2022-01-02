Garoth: Two sisters among three women drown in the Chambal

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Three women of a family drowned while crossing the backwater of the Chambal to reach a temple in Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.

The women, identified as Mohan Bai (55), her daughter-in-law Kari Bai (31) and the former's sister Rami Bai (42), were going to Bardia village to perform worshio at a temple when the incident took place in Tolakhedi, Chandwas Police Post in charge Shailendra Singh Kanesh said.

'One of them was trying to drink water from the river when she lost her balance and slipped into the water. Women accompanying her died while trying to save her. Rescue teams have retrieved three bodies and have sent them for a post mortem," he added.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung shared his condolences on the tragic death of three women.

Dung directed the collector Gautam Singh to provide all possible help to the family.

Administration has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:29 PM IST