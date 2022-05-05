Garoth: Three dead, one injured in motorcycle-van collision

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a motorcycle collided with an Omni van at Khadawada road near Barahmasi square in Garoth on Thursday.

As per information, the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Dhalmu, Banti Dhamlu and Dinesh Bhagwati, a resident of Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan.

Radheshyam had gone to fetch his brother-in-laws Lakhan and Banti from Shamgarh police station while returning on a motorcycle, a high-speed Omni van crashed into their motorcycle near Barahmasi square. Due to the collision, Radheshyam and Banti died on the spot while a severely injured Lakhan was rushed to the civil hospital in Garoth.

The van driver Dinesh also succumbed due to his grave injuries. Both the vehicles were severely damaged in the crash. Police have registered a case and an investigation into the case has been initiated.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:02 PM IST