Garoth: MLA lays foundation stone for road works

GAROTH (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Devilal Dhakad accompanied by tehsildar Narayan Nanded and other civic members laid the foundation stone of a cement concrete road worth Rs 94.43 lakh here at Shaheed Chowk on Saturday. The programme commenced with chief guests garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that this road will result in last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and ease residents' problems relating to commuting. He performed the bhoomi pujan for the cement concrete road to be built in ward numbers 1, 3, 11 and 13. On this occasion, senior BJP leader Rajendra Jain, backward front district president Ranjit Singh Chouhan, former municipal council president Rajesh Chaudhary, mandal president Umrao Singh Chouhan and other residents were present. The programme was conducted by Nepal Singh while Naib Tehsildar Girish Suryavanshi extended the vote of thanks at the end of the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:12 PM IST