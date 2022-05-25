Garoth: Dhakad inaugurates fair price shop at Banjari village

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): "The Bharatiya Janata Party is interested in development and achieves it while the Congress just demands votes". This was said by MLA Devi Lal Dhakad while addressing the villagers at the inauguration ceremony of the Government Fair Price shop at Banjari village on Tuesday. Earlier residents of Banjari had to travel to Barkheda for ration.

The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of goddess Saraswati and cutting of the ribbon by the MLA, BJP Backward Front district vice president Dinesh Patidar, Mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, Sarpanch Balkrishna Patidar and others.

During the programme, moong dal was also distributed to children studying in standard first to eighth.

The MLA also listened to the problems of the villagers. A proposal was made to provide a repairing amount for the wells near Ramdevji temple and the water tank in Banjari. It was also announced that cricket kits will be distributed among the players.

The MLA also appealed to the villagers to work towards drug de-addiction. One person took a pledge to quit alcohol.

Guests were welcomed by Kundan Singh Chandrawat, Kunwar Singh, and Pradhan Singh. The programme was conducted by Vinod Gwala.

