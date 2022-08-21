Garoth: Crocodile rescued from Dhakni village

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Dhakni village were amazed to see a rare visitor, a seven-feet long crocodile on Saturday. A team of forest officials later rescued the reptile from the village and let it free into Gandhi Sagar Reservoir.

The incident has been reported from Dhakni village of Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district. A large number of people assembled in the village to have a glimpse of the rare visitor. When informed, a rescue team of Forest officials directed by forest range officer Kamlesh Salvi, reached the village.

After an hour-long effort, the team caught the reptile with the help of thick ropes. The crocodile may have entered the field during the water logging and was then left stranded, as it could not find its way back.

The rescue team have advised the villagers to keep the lights turned on when stepping out of their homes in the dark to avoid the risk of being attacked by such stranded reptiles.

