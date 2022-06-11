e-Paper Get App

Garoth: 143 candidates to contest election

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Elections to the post of janpad panchayat members and gram panchayat members are all set to take place under the three-tier Panchayat elections 2022. The nomination process started on May 30 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was June 10.

As many as 169 candidates had filed nominations for the post of janpad member and were allotted election symbols today itself. Following the withdrawal process, 143 candidates remained to contest elections after withdrawal of 21 candidates.

Similarly, 18 cluster centres were established to receive nominations to the post of Panch and Sarpanch across 100 gram Panchayat under Garoth Janpad Panchayat.

today was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for candidates who had filed nominations for the post of janpad panchayat and gram panchayat for three-tier panchayat polls.

