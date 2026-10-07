Garbage Piles Up Across Indore As Over 8,000 Sanitation Workers Continue Strike | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 8,000 sanitation workers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) continued their strike on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of services and other benefits, leaving the city’s sanitation system disrupted for the second consecutive day.

Garbage piled up on roads and in markets, while door-to-door waste collection vehicles failed to reach several wards. Residents were left waiting for collection as waste accumulated in residential areas.

Workers gathered at the IMC headquarters around 11 am and demonstrated near the main gate for nearly four hours. Additional Municipal Commissioner Prakhar Singh reached the protest site, but workers insisted on holding talks only with Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal.

44 workers reinstated

Singhal later met the protesters and accepted their memorandum. He said 44 employees removed from service had been reinstated, while remaining demands, including regularisation, had been forwarded to the state government.

He appealed to workers to resume duty, but they refused to call off the strike. Employee leaders said they had also received a letter from the Chief Minister’s Office assuring consideration of their demands and announced that the strike would continue on Wednesday.

Garbage piles up

The impact was visible in Sarafa, Sitalamata Bazaar, Bartan Bazaar, Khajuri Bazaar, Siyaganj and several residential areas. Garbage was also reported along the stretch from Atal Dwar to Lakshmi Memorial Hospital.

IMC hopes for early end

Singhal said demands within the corporation’s jurisdiction had been addressed and the remaining issues sent to the state government.

“We have appealed to workers to end the strike. We hope sanitation services return to normal soon,” he said.