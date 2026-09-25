Ganpati Bappa Morya Echoes Across Madhya Pradesh As Devotees Bid Grand Farewell To Lord Ganesha | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-day 'Ganesh Utsav' concluded in Meghnagar on Friday with processions, bands, DJs and fireworks as devotees immersed Ganesh idols in the Anas River.

After the final 'aarti' at pandals across the town and surrounding rural areas, devotees joined processions, showering flowers and tossing 'gulal'. Women, girls, youths and children danced while chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

A band troupe from Badnawar performed during the farewell procession of 'Sai Chauraha ke Raja', drawing enthusiastic participation from devotees.

At the bus stand, the Gokul Group performed a grand 'aarti' around 4.30 pm before taking the idol for immersion.

In the evening, the 'Meghnagar ke Raja' procession passed through the town's main roads towards the Anas River, with fireworks emerging as a major attraction.

The 'Jhabua Chauraha ke Raja' procession also reached the river, where the large idol was immersed with the help of a crane.

Police personnel, Home Guard jawans and 'kotwars' were deployed at the immersion site for security.

Devotees bid farewell to Ganpati

SUSNER: Maharashtrian Samaj Susner took out a Ganpati immersion procession on Friday to mark 'Anant Chaturdashi'.

The procession passed through various routes before reaching the riverbank at the fairground, where devotees immersed the Ganpati idol with rituals.

The administration also made arrangements for idol immersion at Pipliya Nankar pond, where devotees performed immersions.

Police, city council and village panchayat made security and other necessary arrangements at the immersion sites.

12-day Ganesh Utsav concludes

MANDLESHWAR: The 12-day 'Shri Ganesh Utsav' at the Municipal Council office premises concluded on 'Anant Chaturdashi' with the immersion of the Ganesh idol.

Municipal Council president Vishwadeep Moyade and his wife Jaya Moyade performed worship under the guidance of Arihant Sharma.

Devotees offered '56 bhog' and collectively recited the 'Narmada Ashtak', praying for the region's prosperity and well-being.

The idol was later immersed in the pond constructed by the Municipal Council amid drums, cymbals and devotional chants.

Themed pandals attract Ganesh devotees

KASRAWAD: Different forms of Lord Ganesha installed at public pandals across Kasrawad have become major attractions during the 10-day 'Ganeshotsav'. At Municipal Council Square, Sakal Hindu Samaj Sangathan has created a replica of the Badrinath shrine.

At Shri Ram Mandir Chowk, Brothers Group has installed 'Cha Raja Ganesh' wearing a Maharashtrian-style turban. In Brahmin Mohalla, Ganesha is depicted swinging on a 'Kadam' tree, while the Shri Balaji Group's pandal features Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra alongside Ganesha.

Kush Mitra Mandal's pandal features Lord Hanuman revealing Sita-Ram in his chest. Devotees are thronging the pandals for 'darshan', 'bhajans', 'aartis' and cultural programmes.

JPS hosts grand Ganesha maha-aarti

JAORA: A grand maha-aarti of Lord Ganesha was organised at the Jaora Public School (JPS) campus on Ganeshotsav. Students from Nursery to Class 12, teachers and members of the school family participated in the programme with devotion and enthusiasm.

The ceremony was conducted according to traditional rituals, including mantra chanting, Sankalp, Puja, floral offerings, incense and lamp lighting. Managing Director Kamal Moonat and principal Dr Piyush Moonat performed the special aarti.

A bhog comprising 56 varieties of sweets and delicacies was also offered to Lord Ganesha. Girl students presented a dance performance on traditional Marathi songs. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Piyush Moonat said such events help students connect with the country’s culture and heritage.