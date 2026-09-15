Ganpati Bappa Arrives With Grandeur! Processions, Clay Idols, Colourful Pandals Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Across Madhya Pradesh | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotion across Neemuch as idols were installed in homes and public pandals.

Processions, accompanied by drums, DJs, and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', filled the streets despite the rain. Palace-like pandals with colourful lights attracted devotees.

Special 'puja', 'aarti', tableaux and 'prasad' distribution were organised. Religious and cultural programmes will continue during the 10-day Ganeshotsav across urban and rural areas.

ALOT: Ganpati Bappa was installed with rituals at the Municipal Council premises on Ganesh Chaturthi. Employees performed 'puja' and 'aarti', followed by 'prasad' distribution.

Shyamlal Dubey, Shrivantsingh Solanki, Ankit Bafna, Vitthal Chauhan, Brajesh Dubey, Akshat Kandare, Rahul Sisodiya and Ramesh Ketwas attended.

JHABUA: The ancient Shri Radhakrishna Temple at Rajwada Chowk installed Lord Ganesha with rituals. Temple mahants Manish Bairagi and Ajay Bairagi highlighted Ganesh Chaturthi traditions and history.

Devika Bairagi, Nisha Bairagi, Kavita Bairagi, Manisha, Mukund Chandra Joshi and Ojaswa Bairagi played important roles in the installation ceremony.

BAKANER: Lord Ganesha was installed with rituals and celebrations across Bakaner and nearby rural areas on Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees joined processions with drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Idols were installed at homes, temples and public pandals. The 10-day Ganesh festival will feature 'aarti', 'bhajan-kirtan' and 'prasad' distribution.

PANSEMAL: Ganesh festival began with devotees buying clay idols from markets across Pansemal. Sculptor Vinod Prajapati created idols featuring the Ayodhya temple, 12 Jyotirlingas, Balaji and Nandi themes.

Around 48 pandals will install Ganesha across the city. Nitin Nijre urged devotees to choose eco-friendly idols, while Yamini Ghanshyam Chaudhary prayed for good rainfall and prosperity.

DHAR: Maharashtra Brahmin community members took out a Ganpati palanquin procession on Ganesh Chaturthi, continuing their 54-year tradition of installing clay idols.

Devotees showered flowers and chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Community president Arun Ujjainkar, festival committee president Pushpesh Vaidya and senior social worker Uday Vadnerkar joined the procession. The idol was later installed at Samaj Bhawan with rituals.

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with enthusiasm in Dhar as idols were installed at nearly 100 locations, including homes and public pandals.

Devotees carried idols amid drums, DJ music and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Markets remained bustling throughout the day.

Decorated pandals attracted devotees, who performed 'aarti' after installation and prayed for happiness and prosperity.

JHABUA: MLA Vikrant Bhuria distributed around 1,000 Ganesh idols across the assembly constituency as part of an annual tradition during Ganesh Utsav.

District Congress president Prakash Ranka said idols were distributed at the Congress office, Ranapur and Bori.

Bhuria greeted residents and said Ganesh Utsav symbolises brotherhood, unity and harmony. He urged people to celebrate the festival with devotion and enthusiasm.

GAROTH: The 10-day Ganeshotsav began with Ganpati installations across Garoth.

Markets bustled as devotees purchased idols. Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia, chief municipal officer Girish Sharma and employees performed 'aarti' after installing Ganpati at the council office.

Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through streets and pandals as devotees joined celebrations.

SAILANA: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with devotion at Chintaharan Ganpati Temple, where 5,100 modaks were offered. Temple priest Ashish Pandya performed a grand 'aarti' as devotees chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

The deity was adorned with an 'Ashtadhatu' crown. Devotees danced to devotional songs, while 'prasad' was distributed after the rituals.

KUKSHI: Girls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School crafted a clay Ganesha idol under the guidance of Varsha Sadhu, Sunita Baghel, Kusum Singh and Sonu Kharte.

Students also made traditional clay items. BEO and principal Rajesh Kumar Sinha, institution in-charge Narendra Kumar Sirvi, headmaster Juwan Singh Alava and senior teacher Manoj Sadhu appreciated their efforts.

MANDLESHWAR: Ganeshotsav began with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' across Mandleshwar. Jan Chetna Manch distributed eco-friendly clay idols in memory of Chaitanya Patwari.

Vishwadeep Moyade, Taruna Tanwar, Purushottam Pawar, Advait Patwari, Sunil Singh Solanki and Dr Charul Tanwar attended.

Idols were also installed at the Municipal Council office and Acharya Mandan Mishra Government College.

MEGHNAGAR: Ganeshotsav began with enthusiasm as Ganesh idols were installed across Meghnagar. 'Sai Square ka Raja', 'Mannaton ke Raja', 'Meghnagar ke Raja' and 'Jhabua Square ka Raja' were installed in decorated pandals.

Idols were also installed in several residential areas. A grand tableau procession from Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple featured music, attractive lighting and fireworks.

Morning and evening 'aarti' and religious ceremonies will continue during the 10-day festival.