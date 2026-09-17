Ganpati Aarti, Free Press Housie Bring 150 Milan Heights Residents Together In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An evening of devotion, entertainment and community bonding unfolded at Milan Heights, Indore, as Free Press organised a Housie/Tambola programme at the society's clubhouse. Around 150 residents participated after the Ganpati Aarti.
Milan Heights President Sapan Dantre said the society has been promoting environmental consciousness for the past 12 years by installing eco-friendly Ganesh idols and completely avoiding plaster of Paris.
He also highlighted the society's water harvesting initiative aimed at conserving and efficiently utilising water.
Secretary Piyush Tiwari conveyed his best wishes for the Free Press-Milan Heights Housie programme.
Joint Secretary Dinesh Bajpai said cultural activities and community interaction are a regular feature at Milan Heights, adding that Housie is not merely entertainment but an opportunity for residents to come together.
Coordinator Kishore Dharmadhikari extended Ganpati's blessings for peace and prosperity to residents and the people of Indore.
Santosh Bhargav highlighted the society's initiatives in environmental conservation, water harvesting, security and health, including its gym facility.
Resident and prize winner Megha Dharmadhikari praised the Free Press WhatsApp digital edition and School Edition, particularly appreciating their easy language, clear presentation and usefulness for schoolchildren.
Housie Prize Winners
First Line Mrigank Muchhala
Second Line Saanvi-Princess
Third Line Bhawna Goyal
Four Corners Megha Dhar Madhukari
Photo Frame Aaryash Gupta
Early Five Atharvraj Jain
First House Sangeeta Sadana
Second House Nikita Pandey
Lucky Indore (1 to 49) Raaju Jain
Lucky Bhopal (50 to 90) Palaksha Malviya
Third Full House Yash Jaiswal