Ganpati Aarti, Free Press Housie Bring 150 Milan Heights Residents Together In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An evening of devotion, entertainment and community bonding unfolded at Milan Heights, Indore, as Free Press organised a Housie/Tambola programme at the society's clubhouse. Around 150 residents participated after the Ganpati Aarti.

Milan Heights President Sapan Dantre said the society has been promoting environmental consciousness for the past 12 years by installing eco-friendly Ganesh idols and completely avoiding plaster of Paris.

He also highlighted the society's water harvesting initiative aimed at conserving and efficiently utilising water.

Secretary Piyush Tiwari conveyed his best wishes for the Free Press-Milan Heights Housie programme.

Joint Secretary Dinesh Bajpai said cultural activities and community interaction are a regular feature at Milan Heights, adding that Housie is not merely entertainment but an opportunity for residents to come together.

Coordinator Kishore Dharmadhikari extended Ganpati's blessings for peace and prosperity to residents and the people of Indore.

Santosh Bhargav highlighted the society's initiatives in environmental conservation, water harvesting, security and health, including its gym facility.

Resident and prize winner Megha Dharmadhikari praised the Free Press WhatsApp digital edition and School Edition, particularly appreciating their easy language, clear presentation and usefulness for schoolchildren.

Housie Prize Winners

First Line Mrigank Muchhala

Second Line Saanvi-Princess

Third Line Bhawna Goyal

Four Corners Megha Dhar Madhukari

Photo Frame Aaryash Gupta

Early Five Atharvraj Jain

First House Sangeeta Sadana

Second House Nikita Pandey

Lucky Indore (1 to 49) Raaju Jain

Lucky Bhopal (50 to 90) Palaksha Malviya

Third Full House Yash Jaiswal