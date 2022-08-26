e-Paper Get App

Ganjbasoda: Flood relief camp at Navankur Vidyapeeth ends

Principal of Navankur Vidyapeeth appealed to the villagers to re-visit and halt at the school during natural calamities. The entire school fraternity was bid a warm vote of thanks by the villagers who were provided shelter in the thick of the flash floods.

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day flood relief camp laid at Navankur Vidyapeeth of Ganjbasoda district came to an end on Thursday. On the final day of the camp, a photoshoot was conducted with the villagers who had stayed at the camp. Following this, a faculty member of Navankur school of music, Ram Kishan Rathore, presented a soulful folk song on the veil custom imposed on women. Principal of Navankur Vidyapeeth appealed to the villagers to re-visit and halt at the school during natural calamities. The entire school fraternity was bid a warm vote of thanks by the villagers who were provided shelter in the thick of the flash floods.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers played a pivotal role in making this flood relief camp a success and ensuring the safety of villagers. The NSS volunteers who extended contribution during the tough times are, namely, Deepesh Raghuvanshi, Pushpendra Raghuvanshi, Rishi Raghuvanshi, Krishna Raghuvanshi, Vikas Sharma, Kuldeep Dubey, Anurag Chauhan, Devansh Dangi, Nikhil Dhakad, Raunak Raghuvanshi, Sneha Raghuvanshi, Riddhi Agarwal, Vaishnavi Bhatt, Sandhya Kushwaha, Gargi Mishra, Ambika Mathur, Ishika Raghuvanshi , Pratiksha Gaur, Sanjana Raghuvanshi and Harshita Gaur.

