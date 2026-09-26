Ganesh Visarjan In MP’s Ujjain: UMC Makes Special Arrangements To Protect Kshipra, Water Bodies | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh idols were immersed across the city on Friday on Anant Chaturdashi amid devotion and religious fervour, with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) making special arrangements to protect water bodies and facilitate devotees.

The UMC arranged collection and safe immersion of idols at major ghats and immersion sites, including Hira Mill Kund. Special vehicles collected idols brought by devotees to Hira Mill Kund. After rituals and worship, the idols were transported to KD Palace for immersion at the designated site.

Separate vehicles and collection facilities were provided for worship materials and 'nirmalya' to prevent them from being released directly into water bodies.

Waterproof tents were installed at Hira Mill Kund for devotees in view of weather conditions. Devotees performed rituals and 'aarti' before handing over the idols for immersion. UMC teams monitored the arrangements throughout the event.

Clay idol immersed in eco-friendly manner

The Lokmanya Tilak Ganeshotsav Maha Ayojan Samiti also marked Anant Chaturdashi with an environment-friendly immersion. Under the leadership of committee convenor and MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, the clay Ganesh idol installed at the MLA's office was worshipped and immersed in a large vessel.

After the idol dissolved, the water was used for watering plants. The committee has followed the practice of installing clay idols and carrying out eco-friendly immersion for the past 12 years.

According to the organisers, worshipping and immersing soluble clay idols fulfils the Vedic method of worship and allows the idol to merge back into nature.