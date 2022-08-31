Ganesh Chaturthi: 21 feet Ganesh idol in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in the town on Wednesday. Since the morning, family members along with children enshrined the idols of Lord Ganesh in the houses and this process continued till late evening.

A 21 feet high statue of Ganesh was installed at the Agrasen crossroad. The idol was taken to its designated place in the form of a procession whose highlight was a drum group from Pune. The procession was welcomed at many places along the way. Similarly, Ganesh idols were also established at many places in Pithampur industrial area.