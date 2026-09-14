Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Indore, Ujjain Temples Decked Up For Grand Ganeshotsav Celebrations | Google

Indore/Ujjain Ganeshotsav 2026 (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begun across Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with Ganpati Bappa installations and special puja, Shringar, Aarti and Darshan planned at homes, temples and pandals. Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple and Bada Ganpati Temple, along with Ujjain’s Chintaman Ganesh Temple, are set to witness heavy crowds. Khajrana Ganesh will be adorned with gold ornaments worth ₹7 crore, while 1.25 lakh Modaks will be offered during the Ganeshotsav festivities amid elaborate security and devotional arrangements.

At the Khajrana Ganesh Temple, preparations for the 10-day festival are complete. Chief priest Pandit Ashok Bhatt said the deity will be adorned each day differently with gold ornaments valued at around ₹7 crore. They fitted diamond-studded eyes on the idol during Brahma Muhurta on Sunday.

District Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal will perform the flag worship ceremony and Maha Aarti on Monday.

The temple, decorated with flowers and lights, will offer 1.25 lakh Modaks to Lord Ganesh. Aartis are scheduled for the morning and evening, with a special Maha Aarti at noon.

At Indore’s Bada Ganpati Temple, which is marking its 125th anniversary, elaborate celebrations have also been planned. The 25-foot-tall Ganpati idol will receive an offering of around 101 kg of laddus, including a five-kg laddu.

इंदौर में आज से 10 दिवसीय गणेश उत्सव की शुरुआत हो रही है। प्रसिद्ध खजराना गणेश मंदिर में विशेष पूजन होगा, जहां बप्पा को सवा लाख मोदक का भोग लगाया जाएगा और करीब 7 करोड़ के आभूषण धारण कराए जाएंगे। कलेक्टर द्वारा ध्वजा पूजन किया जाएगा, श्रद्धालुओं के लिए CCTV और सुरक्षा के विशेष… pic.twitter.com/PtjU5v12ZF — India News (@NetworkItv) September 14, 2026

Unique Traditions At Ujjain’s Chintaman Ganesh

A one-hour musical Aarti will be performed daily at 9 pm. Separate entry and exit gates have been arranged to manage the crowds.

Meanwhile, Ujjain’s Chintaman Ganesh Temple is preparing for a large influx of devotees. A distinctive tradition here involves devotees drawing an inverted Swastika behind the sanctum while making a wish and returning to draw it upright after their wish is fulfilled.

Devotees also tie sacred threads and perform Tuladan after their vows are fulfilled. Families blessed with children often offer laddus equivalent to the child’s weight and distribute them as Prasad.