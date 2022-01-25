Gandhwani: School teacher shoots kin dead over land dispute

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): An school teacher at Jamtalai of Awaldaman village under Gandhwani police shots his nephew dead over a land dispute on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Madhav Singh, son of Somla, while accused has been identified as Phoolsingh.

Madhav died on the spot after the accused opened fire at him from close range during a funeral procession.

Family members informed that there was a dispute between Madhav and his uncle over land. Recently, after a brawl between them, accused Phoolsingh was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

On Tuesday, during a funeral procession, there was some altercation between uncle and nephew. Phool Singh was carrying his licensed gun. He opened fire at Madhav from a close range. After the incident, chaos prevailed at the funeral procession.

As soon as the police got the information, a team from Gandhwani police station rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Police arrested the accused and sent the body for post-mortem to the Community Health Centre.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:29 PM IST