Gandhwani records over 27% vaccination for 15-18 year old

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Amid scare of the third wave of corona, the Union and state government have launched the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 for the last 15 days.

The Education Department has been entrusted with ensuring participation of the children. Officials of education department had informed the guest that the vaccination will start at 9.30 am.

Public representatives, media and BJP officials reached the venue but chairs were arranged for the guests at around 10:00 am.

There was no decoration at the vaccination centre. Vaccination started in the presence of only two or three children. Inauguration was also done by taking photos on a mobile.

The whole show became a point of discussion in the town.

In Gandhwani block, the number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years is 6,733. Of the eligible beneficiaries only 1,857 children were vaccinated.

Thus 27.68 % vaccination was achieved. It seems that the education department is not keen on such a significant programme.

No special plan has been shared by Gandhwani Janpad Panchayat regarding vaccination or by administration, said an expert.

The District Panchayat too did not make any special plan for vaccination, the formalities of vaccination were completed only by taking photographs. If this continues, surely in the coming days, the health of the children will be at risk.

The administrative officers of the district will have to take serious cognizance of the vaccination done in Gandhwani, said an expert.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:32 PM IST