e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Assembly Elections 2022: UP will go to polls in 7 phases, 10th Feb to 7th MarPunjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th FebManipur on 27th Feb and 3 MarCounting and results on 10th Mar
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Gandhwani: Man rapes pregnant woman out to defecate in open, booked

The incident occurred when the woman, who was six months pregnant at the time of the incident, went to defecate in open near her house.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for raping a 20-year old woman in Soyala.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was six months pregnant at the time of the incident, went to defecate in open near her house.

She informed her husband before leaving the house. Out in the field a man came and forcibly took hold of her.

The woman pleaded that she was pregnant and was not well but he thrashed and overpowered her. He told her that his name was Mohan Mankar and he was a guest at his uncle’s house.

Meanwhile as the woman did not return home for some time, her husband went out looking for her. He was shocked to discover the man was raping his wife.

On spotting the husband of woman, Mohan fled from the spot. He threatened to kill them if they were to inform anyone about the incident.

After the incident, the woman along with her family members reached police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Police have booked Mohan under relevant sections of IPC.

ALSO READ

Gandhwani records over 27% vaccination for 15-18 year old Gandhwani records over 27% vaccination for 15-18 year old

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Advertisement