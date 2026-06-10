GAIL Conducts Off-Site Mock Drill To Test Emergency Preparedness In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): GAIL (India) Limited, in coordination with the district administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and mutual aid partners, conducted an off-site mock drill at the City Gas Station (CGS) in Indore to assess preparedness for emergencies involving the natural gas pipeline network.

The exercise was organised under the Jagoti-Indore-Pitampur Pipeline (JIPPL) State Disaster Response Force to evaluate the effectiveness of emergency systems and coordination among various agencies.

A simulated scenario of a major gas leak, followed by a fire and explosion, was created at the inlet flange of the Jagoti–Indore–Pithampur Pipeline (JIPPL) at the CGS, located in the Bhawani Nagar industrial area near an Aavantika Gas Limited CNG station.

Emergency response teams carried out operations including gas leak control, traffic management, rescue of affected persons, evacuation of nearby residents, and shifting them to relief camps.

Mock casualties were transported to healthcare facilities as part of the exercise. Officials said the drill helped assess the adequacy of available resources, skills, and emergency response mechanisms.

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of tehsildar Lokesh Ahuja as per the directions of District Collector Shivam Verma.

Fire services, medical teams, GAIL Gas Limited, Dewas, and other agencies actively participated in the exercise.

Senior GAIL officials Avinash Bauskar and SN Sharma supervised and coordinated the drill.

After its successful completion, a review meeting was held to discuss observations, strengths, and areas for improvement in emergency preparedness and disaster management.