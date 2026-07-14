GACC Indore Hosts Special Lecture On Women's Empowerment Under Viksit Bharat 2047 Plan

GACC Hosts Lecture On Women's Empowerment In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Atal Bihari Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC), recently organised a special lecture under the Viksit Bharat 2047 Plan 2026–27 as part of the

The programme was jointly organised by the college's 9 MP Battalion NCC Unit and the Women Empowerment Committee to raise awareness about the Asmita, Advaita and Aditi campaigns promoting women's empowerment.

The event was presided over by Principal Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar. Addressing NCC cadets and students, Dr Sandhya Goyal, senior professor of Political Science and convenor of the Women Empowerment Committee, said the Nayi Roshni Scheme, launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is a leadership development programme that empowers minority women through education and skill development.

She said the scheme offers training in health and hygiene, legal rights, financial and digital literacy, Swachh Bharat initiatives and life skills to promote self-reliance and improve livelihoods.

Dr Chandrashekhar said women's participation and empowerment are essential to achieving gender equality and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The programme was conducted by NCC Officer Dr Bhagwat Rai and attended by NCC cadets and a large number of students.