G-20 Meeting: Extensive Preparations Underway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations to host 4th executive working group (EWG) and labour & employment ministers’ meeting (LEMM) of G-20 countries are underway in full swing in the city.

Collector Ilayaraja T has assigned duties to various officers.

EWG and LEMM are scheduled to be held in the city from July 19 to 21 at Brilliant Convention Centre. Labour and employment ministers of all G-20 member nations and 9 invited guest countries and organisations are coming to participate in the meeting. Main meeting will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre and cultural programme will be held at Hotel Sheraton.

The responsibility of the venue management at BCC has been given to additional collector Rajesh Rathore, SDM Juni Indore Anshul Khare and naib tehsildar Shefali Agarwal. Chief executive officer zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma, SDM Khudail Akshay Markam and assistant chief executive Officer, zilla panchayat Anil Pawar have been entrusted with the responsibility of cultural programme which has to be held at hotel Sheraton Hotel. Additional collector RS Mandloi look after the work related work media.