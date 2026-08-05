Funeral Protest In MP's Khargone: Villagers Prepare Pyre Outside Panchayat Building | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of 70-year-old Babulal Bhairam began preparing a pyre outside the Gram Panchayat building after the funeral procession could not reach the crematorium because the approach road had turned into a muddy stretch during the monsoon.

The protest was staged in Piprad Gram Panchayat after villagers found the road impassable - completely blocked by mud.

They alleged that the problem recurs every rainy season and that repeated assurances by the Panchayat and administration have failed to provide a permanent solution.

As the protest intensified, tehsildar Manoj Chauhan, district panchayat chief executive officer Nilesh Solanki and the police station in-charge reached the village.

With vehicles unable to proceed, the officials walked nearly a kilometre through the muddy stretch to inspect the route.

Following assurances from officials that a permanent solution would be explored, the villagers ended the protest and the funeral procession proceeded to the cremation ground, where the last rites were performed.

Villagers Gulabchand Gujar, Hiralal Kadwa and Badri Gujar said they are often forced to cross a drain to reach the crematorium during the monsoon.

When water levels rise, bodies have to be taken to neighbouring Lalkheda village for cremation. They alleged that despite repeated demands, no all-weather road has been constructed.

Tehsildar Manoj Chauhan said an earlier case related to the road had been dismissed and relevant documents had been sought. He said a permanent solution would be implemented after a detailed inquiry.