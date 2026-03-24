Indore Fuel Shortage: Pumps Run Dry, Long Queues Across City-- VIDEO

Fuel Panic Grips Indore: Pumps Run Dry, Long Queues Across City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of panic swept across Indore on Tuesday as rumours of a petrol shortage due to the West Asia crisis triggered chaos at fuel stations, leaving several pumps dry and motorists stranded in long queues.

From early afternoon, scenes of urgency unfolded across key areas, especially in the Kanadia belt and nearby localities, where two-wheelers and cars lined up for long stretches. Eyewitnesses said people waited for hours, rushing to refill tanks amid fears that supplies could run out completely.

The situation escalated into panic buying, with many citizens stocking up on fuel beyond immediate needs, increasing pressure on already strained outlets.

Supply Disruption Behind Chaos?

Petrol Dealers’ Association president Rajendra Singh Vasu confirmed that fuel supply on Tuesday was lower than usual.

Compared to routine days, only a few tankers reached certain pumps due to unspecified reasons, leading to temporary shortages at select locations. He said a few pumps did run dry.

The shortfall, though described as limited, triggered a cascading effect across the city, pushing demand beyond supply at multiple outlets.

Officials Deny Shortage

District Supply Controller of Food and Civil Supplies Mohan Maru dismissed concerns of any real shortage, saying Indore has adequate fuel stocks.

“Stocks are sufficient to meet the city’s needs. There is no reason for panic,” Maru said, adding that he has no official information about pumps running dry.

Ground Reality vs Official Claims

While authorities maintained that the situation is under control, ground reports indicated dry pumps, long queues and rising anxiety. The gap between official assurances and public experience added to confusion and concern.

Read Also Indore News: Petrol Pump Dealers Urge Public Not To Believe Fuel Shortage Rumours

What Triggered the Panic?

Whether due to a temporary supply disruption or rumours, the fallout has been significant. Experts said panic-driven demand spikes can create artificial shortages even when overall supply remains stable.

Authorities and fuel dealers have urged citizens not to fall for misinformation and to avoid unnecessary hoarding, stating that the situation is expected to stabilise soon.