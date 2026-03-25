Fuel Frenzy In Indore: Panic Buying Drives Demand Threefold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite receiving more than half of the fuel supply allocated to nearly a dozen districts in the region, Indore witnessed a crisis-like situation as panic buying outpaced supply, leaving several petrol pumps dry and residents waiting for hours to refuel.

Indoreans woke up on Wednesday to a worsening situation that had begun late Tuesday night. Rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage spread rapidly, triggering panic. By morning, several petrol pumps, especially in the outskirts, had run dry, though many were replenished by noon.

Long queues of vehicles were seen outside fuel stations across the city. In several areas, queues stretched for hundreds of metres, with people waiting for hours to refuel. The surge in demand overwhelmed the otherwise stable supply system.

Officials said Indore received 240 tankers, more than half of the 480 tankers allocated to 12 districts. Despite this, panic buying disrupted availability at several outlets.

Eyewitnesses described the situation as exhausting. “We have never seen such long lines. People were filling tanks and storing extra fuel fearing shortage,” said Kunal Nema, a commuter.

Authorities clarified that there was no actual shortage of petrol or diesel and attributed the situation to misinformation circulating on social media.

ML Maru, District Supply Controller of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said the administration arranged for 240 fuel tankers to be dispatched to petrol pumps across the city to meet the surge in demand.

The tankers were supplied by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Supply operations began early on Wednesday, and by afternoon, the situation started improving as fresh stock reached petrol pumps and queues shortened.

Officials said Indore consumes around 10 lakh litres of petrol daily and has adequate stock at depots and pumps. They added that supply chains remain intact.

However, by evening, around 10 to 15 petrol pumps in the outskirts again ran dry due to sustained demand, before being replenished later at night.

Authorities urged citizens not to panic and to rely only on verified information.

Overnight Rush Drains Fuel Stocks

Panic buying led to a sharp surge in demand, with in some cases an entire day’s fuel stock sold within an hour. Long queues and traffic congestion were reported across the city. Officials said the shortage was temporary and demand-driven.

Pumps Kept Open Till Late Night

To manage the rush, several petrol pumps were directed to remain open till late night. Police and administrative teams were deployed at key locations to regulate crowds and traffic.

Officials Monitor Situation

Senior officials, including District Supply Controller ML Maru, conducted field visits to monitor supply and prevent hoarding or black marketing. Authorities reiterated that rumours triggered the panic.

Review Meetings Held

Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade held meetings with district collectors and oil company representatives to review the situation. He said there was no shortage and sufficient stock was available.

Khade said rumours led to a surge in demand and crowds at petrol pumps. He added that fuel consumption increased nearly two times compared to normal levels and measures were taken to maintain supply.

He also directed oil companies not to sell fuel in bulk to prevent hoarding and urged citizens not to panic.

Key Figures

Total pumps: 200+

Tanker capacity: 20,000 litres

Pump capacity: one diesel tank (20,000 litres), two petrol tanks (20,000 litres each)

Daily consumption: around 60-85 tankers

Supply on Wednesday in Indore: 240 tankers

Supply in 12 districts: 480 tankers

Supply till Wednesday midnight: 100+ tankers

Govind Singh Rajput, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection said, “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel at any petrol pump. Rumours led to panic buying and long queues. Adequate stock is available and supply is being maintained. Citizens should not panic or hoard fuel.”

ML Maru, District Supply Controller said, “Fuel demand in the city has increased sharply, nearly three times the usual consumption. Adequate reserves are available, and continuous supply from the Manglia depot is ensuring stability.”

“Supply is intact and petrol pumps are receiving fuel as per requirement.”

Rajendra Singh Vasu, president, Indore Petrol Dealers Association

Viral Video of Rs 149 petrol trigged panic, officials clarify premium fuel pricing

A viral video showing petrol being sold at Rs149 per litre in Loha Mandi triggered confusion and panic buying across Indore.

Officials clarified that the fuel shown in the video was XP100 petrol, a premium-grade fuel with a 100-octane rating used in high-performance vehicles.

They said the price of around Rs149 per litre is standard for this category and does not indicate any irregularity.

An inspection by the Legal Metrology wing found no discrepancy in the dispensing machine, confirming that the price displayed was accurate.

Officials said the video was misleading as it did not clarify that the fuel was not regular petrol.

Petrol Price Update

Current petrol price in Indore: Rs106.81 per litre

Previous day (March 24, 2026): Rs106.41 per litre

Increase: Rs0.40 per litre

Police Warn of Action Against Fake News on Fuel Shortage

City police have warned of strict action against individuals spreading false and misleading posts about shortages of petrol, diesel and cooking gas in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said there is sufficient fuel and LPG available in Indore and there is no need for panic.

Read Also Indore News: Petrol Pump Dealers Urge Public Not To Believe Fuel Shortage Rumours

He said some individuals are spreading rumours on social media and other platforms, creating confusion among the public. Police clarified that such information is baseless.

Police warned that spreading false or misleading information is a punishable offence under the Information Technology Act and other legal provisions.

They urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information and to act responsibly.