From Shadows To Spotlight: 'Operation 360' Empowers Sikligar Youths In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant stride towards community integration, Barwani police have achieved remarkable success in connecting the Sikligar community to the mainstream through employment initiatives.

Under the leadership of SP Puneet Gehlot, "Operation 360" has been actively addressing illegal arms manufacturing and trade within the district.

This innovative initiative aims to divert the educated youth of the Sikligar community away from unlawful activities and towards sustainable livelihoods.

The efforts culminated in an extensive employment fair held at the Umarti police station in Varla, organised under the guidance of SP Gehlot and district collector TS Dudve.

The event saw participation from various key officials including SDOP Sendhwa Kamal Singh Chauhan, district industry and trade general manager Neha Chauhan, and SBI bank manager Jagdish Gaur.

Employers from notable companies such as Pratibha Syntex Limited Pithampur, India Agro Private Limited Chennai, and Satyam Spinners Sendhwa, among others, were present to offer job opportunities to the Sikligar youth. The fair resulted in 38 individuals from Umarti village securing employment.

The selected youth were ceremoniously sent off with Tilak and Akshat, symbolising a new beginning. The transformation of Umarti village, previously known for illegal arms-related arrests, into a place of hope and opportunity, was warmly received by the villagers.

The Sikligar community has pledged to renounce illegal activities and embrace lawful employment, marking a significant victory for the Barwani police and their ongoing efforts to foster community development and safety.