From Murai Mohalla To Stardom: Indore Remembers Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the nation mourns Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, Indore, too, shared its revered moments with the global icon. Asha Bhosle had spent her childhood at the Murai Mohalla of the Chhawni area, where her early years were shaped by the city’s vibrant culture.

Her emotional bond with Indore remained strong throughout her life. Relatives recall her fondness for local flavours—especially Sehore’s “Sharbati wheat” rotis and Indore’s iconic Sarafa delicacies like gulab jamun, rabdi, and dahibada. Childhood visits to Sarafa Chowpatty were among her cherished memories. Expressing grief over her demise, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Hers was a voice that elevated Indian music globally and a pride of Indore.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the demise of singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday. In his tribute, he said she displayed unprecedented talent in the music field. Like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, she was an accomplished singer.

Madhya Pradesh Government had conferred the prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award on her in 1989-90. She had a deep connection with the state and used to visit to give musical presentations. She came to Bhopal in 2011 to perform during the state’s Foundation Day.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award, she secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by singing 12,000 songs.