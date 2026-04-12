Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92: PM Modi Pays Emotional Tribute, Says 'Her Songs Will Forever Echo In People's Lives'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. One of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on April 12 leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92. In a heartfelt condolence message, PM Modi praised her extraordinary musical journey, which spanned several decades and touched countless hearts across the world.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, He praised her timeless brilliance, saying her voice brought life to both soulful melodies and vibrant compositions that transcended generations. He added, "I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives."

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details

Sharing details about the final rites, State Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said the last rites will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium. Prior to that, Anand Bhosle said that the public will be able to pay their last respects on Monday (April 13).

Speaking to the media, he said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."