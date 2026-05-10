From Fighter Skies To Healing Hands: Indore's Inspiring Trailblazer | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When most people look up at a fighter jet slicing through the clouds, they see a machine. Squadron Leader Paridhi Singh (Retd) sees home. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1995, becoming the first pilot from Indore and the first from the city to join the IAF, she spent decades doing what civil aviators can only dream of: aerobatics over the northeast hills, sorties deep into Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, Pobler and Karnik operations in Assam, paratrooping and bombing roles during her postings in Agra and Coimbatore and island landings at Port Blair and Karnikobar where civilian aircraft are simply not permitted.

Yet her story does not end in the cockpit. Back on the ground, Singh has always been equally extraordinary. A national-level basketball player and a national judo player, she is also a trained Kathak dancer who studied under the legendary Kathak guru and performed at the prestigious Sangeet Samaroh at Gandhi Hall in Indore. Her adventurous spirit led her further still; she became an international white-water rafting guide, a competitive skier who represented in nationals and a member of the IAF skydiving team, accumulating an impressive 85 skydiving jumps to her credit.

Today, settled back in Indore alongside her retired Air Force officer husband, who now serves at the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, Singh has channelled that same discipline and fearless energy into an entirely new calling: pranic healing. Practising for over a decade and trained across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, she works with conditions ranging from cancer, tumours and kidney ailments to depression, anxiety, autism and stress. Her practice knows no borders; she remotely heals clients in the US and the UK, guided only by a photograph, a name, an age and an intention.

As a certified heartache yogi, life coach and motivational speaker, she also delivers talks on happiness, habit formation and the keys to a meaningful life. Indore has gifted the world a woman who once flew higher than most and who now lifts others in a completely different and perhaps even more powerful way.