From Bhajans To Knowledge Quizzes, Indore Colleges Celebrate Guru Purnima | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From soulful bhajans and cultural performances to thought-provoking lectures and knowledge quizzes, Guru Purnima celebrations across Indore's educational institutions blended tradition with a modern classroom spirit.

Colleges across the city honoured the Guru-Shishya tradition while reminding students that a true Guru shapes not just careers, but character and vision.

Government Holkar Science College organised a special programme through its Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell, featuring a lecture on 'From Teacher to Guru' and a felicitation ceremony for former principals.

Former principals Dr Ram Shrivastava, Dr Narendra Dhakad, Dr SL Garg and Dr Ruplekha Vyas were honoured for their contribution to the institution.

Principal Dr Anamika Jain highlighted the importance of a Guru's guidance, while chief guest and retired professor Dr Sadanand Sapre explained that teachers provide knowledge, but Gurus provide direction, values and life lessons.

At the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, students turned gratitude into creativity through devotional songs, self-composed poetry and a quiz based on the Indian Knowledge System.

The 'Unsung Gurus' presentation introduced students to scholars such as Acharya Pingala and Acharya Kanada.

IIPS director Prof Yamini Karmarkar and former director Prof BK Tripathi emphasised the importance of respecting mentors and preserving Indian knowledge traditions.

The Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, celebrated Guru Purnima, Maharishi Sandipani Guru Parv and Somnath Swabhiman Parv under the Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell and Department of Sanskrit.

Principal Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar, Prof Umashankar Purohit and administrative officer Prof SS Thakur highlighted the role of teachers in preserving cultural values.

Students presented dances, bhajans and poetry, while Dr Neerja Puranik created awareness about women's health.

Meanwhile, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, in association with the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, organised a Guru Vandan programme at the School of Commerce's Chanakya Auditorium.

Dr Sadanand Sapre said that a Guru changes the way a student lives, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai said teachers give knowledge and Gurus give vision.

With music, memories, quizzes and inspiring words, Indore's campuses celebrated Guru Purnima as a festival where classrooms met culture and teachers took a step towards becoming lifelong Gurus