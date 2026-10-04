From 37 Students To Global Partnerships, IIM Indore Celebrates 30-Year Journey | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on Oct 3, 2026, marking three decades of management education, research, leadership development and societal impact.

The event brought together faculty, staff and students and was inaugurated by IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai.

In his Foundation Day address, Rai said, “Thirty years give us three imperatives for the future: to create knowledge that matters, to develop leaders who create impact, and to build institutions that serve society and the nation.

And there must be zero compromise on our values, zero tolerance for exclusion, and zero distance between excellence and responsibility. As we look ahead, IIM Indore’s ambition is not simply to grow, but to grow with purpose.”

He said the true measure of an institution lay not only in the years completed, but in the value created and the lives, organisations and communities it had touched.

The Best Teacher Award 2026 was conferred on Udayan Sharma, while Ranjeet Nambudiri received the Best Case Award for Apigee: People Management Practices and the Challenge of Growth, published by Ivey Publishing. Saurabh Kumar received the Best Teaching Innovation Award.

Faculty members ranked among the top 5% based on participant feedback in long-duration, degree-granting programmes were also felicitated. They included Harshal Lowalekar, Mit Vachhrajani, Sayantan Banerjee, Manoj Motiani, Sanjeev Tripathi and Udayan Sharma.

The Best Staff Awards 2026 were presented to Piyush Trivedi, Neha Gupta, Punit Mishra, Abhishek Vijay and Arun Kumar Singh.

A coffee-table book commemorating IIM Indore’s 30-year journey was launched, while employees completing 10, 20 and 25 years of service were felicitated for their contribution.

The Foundation Day also highlighted IIM Indore’s growth from 37 students in its first Post Graduate Programme in Management batch in 1998 to a leading management institution. Over the years, it has expanded into management, human resource management, integrated management, executive education and doctoral studies.

The institute has earned AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS accreditations and established partnerships with 72 institutions in 28 countries, besides strengthening engagement with industry, academia and other organisations in India and abroad.