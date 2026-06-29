Friends Of Figma And Indore's DAVV Host Grand Design Watch Party

Friends Of Figma And DAVV Host Grand Design Watch Party | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Friends of Figma, in collaboration with the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Institute of Design (DAVV-ID), organised Figma Config, an engaging design watch party, on Saturday.

The event brought together students, design enthusiasts and industry professionals for a day of learning, networking and creative exploration.

The programme began with a keynote address by renowned design professional Udit Chawda, setting the tone for the event.

Expert sessions were conducted by Shruti Parihar, Sanskruti Khara, Rags Vadali (online), Abhishek Shankhdhar and Vivek Dubey, who later participated in an interactive panel discussion on industry trends, career opportunities and the future of design.

Participants also watched the live streaming of Figma Config, took part in a hands-on "Design and Get Going" challenge and joined an open question-and-answer session, creating a vibrant and collaborative learning environment.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to foster creativity, encourage knowledge-sharing and strengthen meaningful connections between aspiring designers and industry professionals.

The event bridged the gap between academic learning and industry practices, offering students valuable first-hand exposure to the contemporary design landscape.

It concluded on an enthusiastic note, leaving participants inspired, motivated and better equipped to navigate the evolving world of design.