Fresh encroachment surfaces near Sitamau bus stand | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh encroachment case has surfaced on government land near the Sitamau bus stand, where a tin-shed shop has allegedly been constructed at a site cleared during an anti-encroachment drive about a year ago.

The earlier drive was carried out jointly by the administration, Municipal Council and police. The land in question falls under survey number 1214/625/2/2.

According to residents, a fruit vendor had initially occupied the spot, but the structure was later removed overnight. Soon after, another person allegedly constructed a tin-shed shop at the same location.

Residents submitted a written complaint to the council seeking action. However, officials reportedly delayed verification of the lease documents claimed by the occupier for nearly 20 days.

Afzal Khan, a mechanic working near the site for the past 25 years, alleged unfair treatment, claiming that his own shop was removed during the earlier anti-encroachment drive while fresh occupation was being allowed on the same land.

Following the delay, Halka Patwari Sitamau recently prepared a panchnama and submitted a report to the Tehsildar, who issued a show-cause notice under Section 248 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code, 1959. Despite the notice, action in the matter remains pending.