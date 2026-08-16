Freedom Of Choice, Safety Or Peace... Here’s What Freedom Means For Gen Z |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Freedom in 2026 isn't just about history books and 1947. For Gen Z, it's about having the space to be yourself, make your own choices, feel safe and live with peace of mind.

For 18-year-old Kashish, freedom means living life on her own terms without being judged. UPSC aspirant Dheeraj, 23, sees it as breaking away from the typical 9-to-5 grind, enjoying life and helping build a fairer system.

Content creator and RJ Shraddha, 23, believes freedom means having the right to make your own decisions with-out constantly fighting for basic rights. Aditya, 25, says true freedom begins with understanding and supporting one another.

For creative director Anand, 23, freedom starts with peace, justice, safety and basic needs. CA aspirant Tanishka, 22, keeps it simple: women should be able to move freely without curfews or fear.

In short, Gen Z wants freedom that feels real-not just written in history.

‘To think independently’

For us, freedom means having the courage to think independently, express ourselves freely and create without fear.

We believe it is also about building communities where we can share our stories, celebrate our culture and feel a sense of belonging.

At a national level, we see freedom as dignity, opportunity and the responsibility to protect and pass on the values we have inherited from generations before us.

-Shashank and Ritik, Udte Kabootar