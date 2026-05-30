Free Press Super Cook Contest: Meet Our Top-5 After A Thrilling Semi-Final | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest reached an exciting milestone on Saturday as the semi-final round concluded at Free Press House, bringing together 16 talented home chefs who had qualified through the four preliminary rounds.

With the competition entering its most crucial stage, participants presented their finest creations before an esteemed panel of judges.

The event began on an auspicious note with a ceremonial lamp-lighting by Free Press Director Praveen Nagar and Editor Arshit Gautam, along with the judges, marking the formal inauguration of the semi-final round.

The judging panel remained unchanged and comprised Chef Shekhar Solanki (Head Chef, Hotel Jardin), culinary expert and mentor Rekha Pandit, Nutrition Consultant Darshan Singh, Preeti Aiyar and Sandhya Mirchandaniof Lazeez Culinary Academy.

Unlike the preliminary rounds, where sweet and savoury categories were judged separately, the semi-final focused on the contestants' overall culinary excellence.

Judges evaluated every participant on taste, presentation, creativity, nutritional value, innovation and overall impact, giving equal importance to both sweet and savoury preparations.

After careful deliberation, five contestants secured their places in the grand finale scheduled for June 6 at Hotel Jardin from 4:30 pm onwards.

Prizes worth Rs 2 lakh including ACs and grinders await the top performers.

Co-presented by OK Chakki Fresh Atta and appliance partner Vidiem (For the Joy of Cooking). Supported by Laal Raja Tea, Agarwal's 420 Masala, Tanishk Gold Basmati Rice, ARVI E Solar, Bambino Pasta and K-Art (Modern Bartan Bazaar). Radio partner: 92.7 Big FM. Event partner: Bhumika Consultancy.

The Finalists

Sameer Karambelkar impressed the judges with his Millet Kheer, Ragi Ambali and Fusion Millet Jowar LittiChokha, showcasing a remarkable blend of traditional flavours and millet innovation.

Shilpa Kothari earned her place in the finale with her beautifully executed Ragi Cake Cendol and Baked Suji Ragi Handvo, demonstrating creativity and technical finesse.

Usha Dubey stood out through her elegant Cannoli with Rabdi Mousse and Millet M lange, creating a delightful fusion of global and Indian culinary influences.

Payal Verma impressed the judges with her Millet Shakti Thali and Kharbooja Mordhan Payasam, demonstrating a thoughtful balance of nutrition, traditional flavours and creative millet-based cooking, earning her a well-deserved place in the grand finale.

Garvita Jain captivated the judges with her visually stunning Meethi Taco, Millet Cheesecake and Sushi, displaying exceptional versatility and presentation skills.

Saloni Korde

A gesture of sportsmanship creates another finalist

In a heartwarming development, finalist Garvita Jain informed the organisers that she would be unable to participate in the grand finale on June 6 due to prior commitments.

Having already earned her place among the finalists, she requested that the judges and organisers give another deserving contestant an opportunity to compete for the title.

At her request, Garvita herself conducted a lucky draw among the remaining deserving contestants.

The draw brought a pleasant surprise for Saloni Korde, whose Apple Tart Made of Jowar and Ragi Bread Open Sandwich had also received high appreciation from the judges during the semi-final.Saloni was declared the additional finalist and will now compete in the grand finale.

Speaking after her selection, Saloni said, "I had the instinct that I would win and today that feeling came true. I am extremely happy and grateful for this opportunity."

Shilpa Kothari

I will give my best in the final. Since we will have only one hour to cook, I plan to prepare dishes that I have practised extensively and am most confident about. I am looking forward to showcasing my skills and making the most of this opportunity."

Sameer Karambelkar

"My brother and my wife have been my biggest sources of inspiration throughout this journey. I am extremely happy to have reached the finale and am ready to present another truly amazing fusion creation for the judges and audience."

Usha Dubey

"Cooking has always been my passion and this competition has given me a wonderful platform to showcase it. Reaching the finale feels like a reward for all the effort and dedication I have put in. I am excited for the final round and look forward to presenting my best dishes with confidence and creativity."

Payal Verma

"Qualifying for the finale is a dream come true. Every round has taught me something new and boosted my confidence as a home chef. I am excited to take on the final challenge and give my very best performance on June 6."

Garvita Jain

I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and honoured to have reached the finale. This contest has been a wonderful learning experience and has given me immense confidence.

Unfortunately, due to a prior commitment, I will not be able to participate in the grand finale on June 6. However, I am thankful to the organisers and judges for their support and wish all the finalists the very best."

The organisers also announced that all 16 semi-finalists will receive special hampers from the contest sponsors during the grand finale in recognition of their outstanding efforts, dedication and culinary talent throughout the competition.

The grand finale on June 6 promises an evening of exceptional cooking, intense competition and memorable culinary creations as the finalists compete for top honours and exciting prizes.

Free Press Super Cook Contest

The Free Press Super Cook Culinary Contest entered a decisive phase on Saturday as the semi-final round brought together 16 exceptional home chefs at Free Press House.

Having earned their spots through four fiercely contested preliminary rounds, the participants showcased their finest millet-based creations before an esteemed panel of judges.

From innovative fusion dishes and contemporary presentations to recipes rooted in tradition, the competition highlighted the remarkable talent, dedication and culinary expertise of the contestants.

With judges evaluating overall excellence rather than separate sweet and savoury categories, every dish carried equal significance.

The atmosphere remained charged with anticipation as contestants put forward their best efforts, culminating in the selection of five outstanding finalists who will now compete for the coveted title at the grand finale on June 6 at Hotel Jardin.

Anshu Dalal

Sweet: Amaranth Velvet

Savoury:SaanghSavera with Lalima

Pushpa Soni

Sweet: Moong Dal

Savoury: Jowar & Millet Pizza

Aastha Sharma

Sweet: Choco Ragi Chia Pudding

Savoury: Millet Finger Savoury

Rekha Jadhav

Sweet: Fruit Custard

Savoury: Ragi Smoothie, Millet Fry

Vandana Bhandari

Sweet: Sweet Millet Mehfil

Savoury: Ragi Noodle

Usha Dubey

Sweet: Cannoli with Rabdi Mousse

Savoury: Millet M lange

Shilpa Kothari

Sweet: Ragi Cake Cendol

Savoury: Baked Suji Ragi Handvo

Sameer Karambelkar

Sweet: Millet Kheer

Savoury: Ragi Ambali, Fusion Millet Jowar LittiChokha

Ayesha Khan

Sweet: Custard

Savoury: Stuffed Capsicum Millet Kebab

Garvita Jain

Sweet:Meethi Taco, Millet Cheesecake

Savoury: Sushi

Menka Rajput

Sweet: Bel Puran Poli

Savoury: Indian Millet Swaad Junction

Pinky Gurung

Sweet: Millet Halwa

Savoury: Low-Diet Tikki

Payal Verma

Sweet:KharboojaMordhanPayasam

Savoury: Millet Shakti Thali

Neeta Dangi

Sweet:Kaddu Kesar Ice Cream

Savoury: Palak Aloe Vera Tulsi Dhokla Kulfi

Pramthesh Sharma

Sweet:

Savoury:Idli (Jowar, Bajra & Ragi)

Saloni Korde

Sweet: Apple Tart Made of Jowar

Savoury: Ragi Bread Open Sandwich