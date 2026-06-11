Free Children’s Theatre Workshop With National School Of Drama Support In Neemuch | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant initiative to provide national-level exposure to talented children from smaller towns, Kalavyom Foundation and Rangabhas Natyashala are organising a 30-day free Children’s Theatre Workshop in Neemuch for the first time.

Supported by the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, the workshop will take place from June 25 to July 24, 2026, at Future Pride School, Indira Nagar.

Children aged between eight and 16 years will receive professional training in acting, dialogue delivery, body language, voice modulation, character development and stage performance.

NSD-trained theatre artiste and director Sushilkant Mishra will conduct the sessions.

Kalavyom Foundation founding member Ashok Shrimali said the initiative aims to bring theatre and performing arts opportunities to smaller cities where such activities remain limited. He added that the foundation has successfully conducted similar workshops in Dewas, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar and Indore.

For the first time in Neemuch’s history, trainers associated with NSD will provide structured theatre education to local children. Organisers said theatre helps children develop confidence, leadership qualities, communication skills and creative thinking. They added that the workshop will be completely free of cost.