Free Animal Health Camp On April 25 In Indore To Mark World Veterinary Day | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya pradesh): A free animal health camp will be organised on Saturday to mark World Veterinary Day, to promote animal welfare and veterinary care among livestock owners and pet lovers. The Provincial Gazetted Veterinary Doctors Association and the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department are jointly organising the camp.

The camp will be held at the Animal Hospital, Raj Mohalla, MOG Line, from 9 am to 1 pm. Several important services will be provided, including rabies vaccination, animal health checkups, artificial insemination, pregnancy testing and free distribution of medicines.

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure better healthcare for animals while connecting livestock owners with modern veterinary services and guidance. Animal owners, livestock farmers and pet lovers have been urged to participate in large numbers and take advantage of the free services to ensure the well-being and proper treatment of their animals.

Camp Details:

*Occasion: World Veterinary Day

*Date: Saturday

*Time: 9 am to 1 pm

*Venue: Animal Hospital, Raj Mohalla, MOG Line

Services Offered

*Rabies vaccination

*Animal health checkups

*Artificial insemination

*Pregnancy testing

*Free medicines distribution