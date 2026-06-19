Fraud Accused Faces Intense Police Interrogation | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have initiated an intensive interrogation of fraudster Balu Singh Vaniya after a court granted him police remand. Notably, he was arrested by police for cheating several people of Rs 25 lakh by falsely promising jobs in the police department while claiming to be a relative of the DGP on May 3. The amount rose to Rs 38 lakh after new fraud cases emerged.

A police team on Friday escorted Vaniya to his residence and office to scrutinise related case documents and gather critical evidence.

According to law enforcement official records, Vaniya carries a prior criminal history, with seven cases involving fraud already registered against him with Mahidpur police station.

Investigative scrutiny is tightening as authorities recently received two additional complaints against him.

Officials said that these new allegations are under investigation, which may increase the total charges. Further significant revelations are anticipated during the remaining custody period.

Police arrest absconding rape accused

Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl and recovered the victim from Bhopal, officials said.

The accused, identified as Kamal, had been absconding for nearly two months since the incident reported on April 17.

According to police, the accused allegedly lured the minor from her home and took her to Bhopal.

During the investigation, a special team constituted under the guidance of Pradeep Sharma and senior district officers traced the victim and located the accused in Bhopal.

Following the victim’s recovery, police added relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act to the case based on her statement.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before the Mahidpur court on Friday. After court proceedings, he was sent to Mahidpur Sub-Jail under a judicial warrant.

Police credited the successful operation to a coordinated effort by the Mahidpur police team, Cyber Cell personnel and supporting officers involved in the investigation.