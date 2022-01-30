FPJ-Ed: UGC comes up with draft of National Higher Education Qualification Framework

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission has come up with draft of National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) which prescribe the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer and equivalence.

The higher education regulator has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 stipulates that a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated and it shall be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) so as to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education, prescribe the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer, equivalence etc. Higher education qualification leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall also be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes.”

Resultantly, the UGC has developed draft NHEQF and sought suggestions till February 13. After going through the suggestions, the UGC will notify the NHEQF.

