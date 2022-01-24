Fpj-Ed: This time, MEd colleges in do-or-die mood over subject experts issue

Indore: Directors of MEd colleges, who are cross with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for nominating subject experts from School of Education for scrutiny of dissertation and holding viva, are in a do-or-die mood this time.

They are not ready to give up their demand of changing the experts nominated for examining dissertations and viva.

In fact, this time, they are thinking of moving High Court against the university, if their demand was not met.

MEd college directors had met vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on January 2 and lodged their protest against nominated subject experts from School of Education for scrutiny of dissertation and viva of their students.

The college directors claim that School of Education teachers hold grudge against private colleges so they under-mark their students.“A delegation of MEd college directors will once again meet the vice chancellor and request her to change the subject experts. If the demand is not met, we will move court,” said Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association patron Girdhar Nagar.

Association president Abhay Pandey said that as per rules, the university should nominates subject experts for scrutiny of dissertation and holding viva from other universities.“Nomination of subject expert for examination of dissertation and PhD thesis from the same university is against the norms,” Pandey claimed.It is to be noted that nomination of subject experts from School of Education is a bone of contention between DAVV and private colleges offering teacher education courses for long.Every time, teachers from School of Education are nominated as subject experts for viva and as members in inspection committees.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:42 PM IST