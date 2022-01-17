FPJ-Ed: Stakes high as HC to decide mode of winter season semester exams today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is all set to take winter season exams in offline mode from Tuesday, students are having their fingers crossed as Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to decide format of exams on Monday.

High Court is to decide in what mode exams should be conducted due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Citing surge in coronavirus infection cases, petitions were filed in the HC seeking scrapping of offline exam notification.

While DAVV is hell-bent on conducting exams in offline mode, students are divided over mode of exams.

While many students want exams to be held offline, several others are advocating for online open book exams.

The petitions in court also seek exams in online open book mode following surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

One of the petitions by Aman Yadav informed the court that Covid-19 cases are on the rise so it won’t be a wise to put students’ lives at risk by holding offline exams.

M.A, M.Sc, M.Com third and BBA and BCA third and fifth semester exams are scheduled in offline mode from Tuesday. Besides, odd semester exams of law courses are also to start from Tuesday.

“In total, around 40000 students are to take exams in offline mode from Tuesday. We have sent questions papers to all the districts under DAVV for examinations,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that questions papers have been put in police stations concerned which send the same to exam centres minutes before the exams start on Tuesday.

