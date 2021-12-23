FPJ-Ed: IIT Indore student gets highest package of Rs 60 lakh, average salary increases by Rs 7 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Indian Institute of Technology Indore has got the highest package of Rs 60 lakh even as average salary increased by 7 lakh in comparison to last year in the ongoing campus placements.

“The detrimental effects of COVID-19 on the employment sector seems to diminish, apparently considering the ongoing placement Statistics of IIT Indore for the academic year 2021-22 which is more impressive than the last year. In the ongoing placement session, around 200 students have got the placement offers with highest salary being around Rs 60 lakh per annum and the average salary is Rs 25 lakh per annum, which is certainly excellent as compared to last year average salary of Rs 18 lakh per annum,” said Dr Abhishek Rajput, head training and placement of IIT Indore.

Software and core companies and PSU have shown their interest and recruited a large number of students since the inception of IIT Indore.

Nonetheless, software, machine Learning/data science industries are stealing the show for the current session. On the domestic front, Companies such as Infurnia, DEShaw, Goldman Sachs, Razorpay, Oracle, Amazon, Jio Platforms made the highest number of offers, well-paid international offers were made by Rakuten Mobile Inc. and Accenture Japan.

The number of students who have received the placement offers have witnessed a considerable increase all through the pandemic and has marked an upward scale altogether in the Ongoing Placement Session at IIT Indore.

