FPJ-Ed: DHE orders for special exams within two weeks of on-going offline exams completion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked traditional universities across the state hold special examinations within weeks of completion of on-going offline exams of winter season.

The special exams would be conducted for those students who skipped the on-going exams due to Covid-19 related reasons.

In a circular to universities, DHE stated that students are required to inform their colleges about their giving a miss to exams due to Covid-19 related reasons either through application or over phone so that they can get exempted from on-going exams.

The colleges then would have to forward a list of such students to the university within five days of completion of on-going exams.

The universities are then required to release timetable within 10 days of completion of on-going exams and hold special exams within two weeks.

The exams are being held in offline mode after a gap of two years since Covid-19 outbreak in March 2019 in the state.

The exams had commenced on January 18.

However, before commencement of exams some students had moved petitions in High Court against DHE’s decision of holding exams in offline mode at the time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Following the petition, the court had made the on-going exams optional. The court stated that the university would have to hold special exams for those students who had to skip the on-going offline exams due to Covid-19 related reasons.

DAVV was planning special exams in mid-March but following the orders by DHE it would have to hold exams in February now.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:10 PM IST