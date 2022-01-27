FPJ-Ed: DAVV sends dissertations for review as MEd colleges protest over subject experts issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has sent scrutinized dissertations of MEd students for review to another university following apprehensions by college directors of poor marking by teachers of School of Education.

Directors of MEd colleges are cross with DAVV for getting dissertation scrutinized from subject experts from School of Education despite their protest.

They are also protesting nomination of teachers from School of Education for holding viva of their students

A delegation of about 20 education college directors met vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and told her that they would not accept scrutiny of dissertation by School of Education teachers.

“We told the VC that we want examinations of dissertations by subject experts from other universities. She informed us that she had already got dissertations examined by School of Education teachers. But following our complaints, she had sent dissertations for review to independent subject experts. We still told the VC that we won’t accept scrutiny by School of Education teachers,” said Rambabu Sharma, patron of Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association.

Another patron of Girdhar Nagar claimed that School of Education teachers hold a grudge against private colleges so they under-mark their students.

Association president Abhay Pandey said that they also gave a memorandum to the VC for changing the experts nominated from School of Education for holding viva on their campuses.

“Our students won’t appear before School of Education teachers for any viva. We told the VC clearly and demanded her to nominate new subject experts,” said association office-bearer Ravi Bhadoria.

The college directors said that she would consider their request only after receiving dissertation review results.

Association general secretary Awadhesh Dave said that they would move the High Court against the university if their demand is not met.

It is to be noted that the nomination of subject experts from the School of Education is a bone of contention between DAVV and private colleges offering teacher education courses for a long time.

Every time, teachers from School of Education are nominated as subject experts for viva and as members in inspection committees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:44 PM IST