FP Impact: After 29-Month Wait, 111 Divyangs Get Tricycles In MP

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of 29-month, about 111 divyangs from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district finally received tri-cycles. On Wednesday, Dhar MP Chhattarsingh Darbar distributed 111 tricycles to the beneficiaries.

While distributing tricycles, Darbar said that the central and the state governments give a lot of money to bring divyangs into the mainstream by implementing several schemes. However, the department was not able to spend this amount.

The MP expressed grief and said, “After the news was published in media, I came to know that the distribution of tricycles was delayed because of me. The department had never told this to me. Otherwise the tricycle which is being distributed today would have been distributed three months ago.”

Notably, on May 28, Free Press had prominently raised the issue of how the tricycles issued for divyangs by the Union Ministry of Social Justice were gathering dust at Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat office for the past two to three months. Many had started rusting due to weather change as they were parked in the open in office’s backyard.

On January 2, 2021, 114 divyangs had registered themselves for the tricycles and it was sanctioned later. Three divyangs died during this 29-month.

MP rebukes janpad CEO

During the programme, local media persons complained to MP Darbar that janpad panchayat CEO Prabhat Kumar Dwivedi tried to hide his mistakes by keeping them away from the programme. They claimed that the CEO did not invite them for the programme. Sarpanch Sangh also had the same complaint against CEO Dwivedi.

On this, MP reprimanded CEO Dwivedi and said, “CEO sir, you speak too much and speak too fast, I have your information.”

Darbar questioned CEO Dwivedi why were the journalists not called, why was the information about this programme not sent to the sarpanches?

On this, the CEO admitted to his fault.

MP made it clear that from onwards, he won’t accept such complaints from journalists and public representatives.