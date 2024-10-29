FP Follow Up: MPPSC Reopens Application Window For 48 Disqualified Candidates Of State Service Exam-2022 With Late Fee Option

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to reopen the application window for 48 candidates whose candidature was cancelled for failing to meet the deadline for submission of documents required for interviews of the State Service Examination-2022. This unexpected opportunity allows the affected candidates to re-enter the selection process, albeit with a late fee.

The situation unfolded after the MPPSC cancelled the candidature of these candidates on October 14 due to their failure to submit pre-requisite documents for interviews by July 1, 2024. Out of the 48 candidates, 27 missed applying for the interview altogether, whereas 21 submitted their documents after the deadline passed off. Following the cancellation, the candidates filed objections urging the MPPSC to reconsider.

Responding to these requests, the MPPSC officials decided to allow the candidates a final chance to participate in the interview process considering their career prospects. Starting November 4, the MPPSC will reopen the application link on its portal, where candidates can reapply with a late fee. A fee of Rs 3,000 will apply for applications submitted between November 4 and 8, whereas a higher fee of Rs 25,000 will be charged for applications received between November 11 and 18. Candidates are advised to take note as this may be the final opportunity to secure their spot.

The State Service Main Examination-2022 took place from January 8 to 13, 2024, with results announced on June 7. A total of 1,599 candidates were shortlisted for 457 posts—1,286 in the main category and 313 in the provisional category. However, 48 candidates risked disqualification due to non-compliance with the documentation process. The MPPSC is yet to announce the revised interview date. For now, the commission is focused on completing the application process for these candidates, as confirmed in a recent official notification on its portal.